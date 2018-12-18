Letters to the Editor

Education: Let’s approve Peninsula bond this time

By George Robison Gig Harbor

December 18, 2018 04:59 PM

Re: “Superintendent says Peninsula schools are now out of space,” (TNT, 12/12).

Thank you for publishing the explanation of the February Peninsula School District bond issue from Superintendent Art Jarvis.

I am 87 and it has been a long time since my children were in school, but I have great grandchildren who deserve and need a good education, brought to them by teachers with adequate facilities to lead our youth into the future.

That is why I supported the last bond issue, which narrowly failed, and why I support the upcoming bond issue.

Please support our future by supporting our youth with the tools needed to prepare for a challenging future.

