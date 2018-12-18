Education: Let’s approve Peninsula bond this time

Re: “Superintendent says Peninsula schools are now out of space,” (TNT, 12/12).
Thank you for publishing the explanation of the February Peninsula School District bond issue from Superintendent Art Jarvis.
I am 87 and it has been a long time since my children were in school, but I have great grandchildren who deserve and need a good education, brought to them by teachers with adequate facilities to lead our youth into the future.
That is why I supported the last bond issue, which narrowly failed, and why I support the upcoming bond issue.
Please support our future by supporting our youth with the tools needed to prepare for a challenging future.
