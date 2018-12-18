Offender dumping: Pierce County still ground zero

Re: “Recent convicted sex offender convictions in Pierce County,” (TNT, 12/9).
The Department of Corrections (DOC) continues to dump Level 3 sex offenders and other major offenders in Pierce County even though they are from outside counties.
This listing in the TNT provides two examples where an offender from King County and an offender from Mason County are being released to the cities of Tacoma and Lakewood.
DOC insists that we in Pierce County have the best housing and treatment/supervision for the offenders. And so it goes that we will continue to be overrepresented with the release of offenders from outside counties.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
I have both viewed and participated in discussions with DOC regarding this problem. Department representatives are always friendly and professional, but in the end nothing substantial seems to change.
I have seen many good people take on this problem, including past and current politicians. A few small victories have been found, such as closing the offender placement near Lincoln High School, but the release of outside offenders here continues.
I am convinced that the solution lies at the state level. We need legislation that better controls the placement of released offenders to stop us from being a dumping ground.
Comments