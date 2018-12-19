Dirty coal: New hope for future without it

Re: “Trump team pushes fossil fuels at talks,” (TNT, 12/11).
In 2017, natural gas exceeded coal for the first time in fueling the nation’s electrical grid. Coal is now down to about 30 percent of the input.
Britain dropped from 23 percent to 9 percent coal from 2015 to 2016, and will shut all coal plants by 2025, as will Washington state (the Centralia plant). Coal is the source of about 40 percent of global pollution.
The stance of the Trump administration to refuse to recognize climate science is not only shameful but harmful to the prospects of getting any control on the effects of climate change.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Fortunately, there is hope; a bipartisan bill now in the U.S. House would put a price on carbon pollution with the proceeds being returned to the general population.
Some two-thirds of citizens would receive more in the way of monthly dividend checks than they would pay in slightly higher gas and utility bills.
Ask your U.S. representative to support HR 7173, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2018.
Do it for your grand kids — and my grandkids, too.
Comments