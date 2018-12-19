LGBTQ: Compassion, yes; endorsement, no

Re: “Allow no more boys and girls to be erased,” (TNT, 12/9).
Rev. Dave Brown’s op-ed supporting the LGBTQ community is insightful and compassionate toward those who have accepted this lifestyle.
However, it is not a lifestyle that God found acceptable when He created the Bible as a guide to human behavior.
In Deuteronomy 22:5, we are told that men may not dress as women and women as men. Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed by God when homosexuality became rampant in its culture. The New Testament condemns all types of fornication both heterosexual and homosexual (1Cor 6:9).
Does that mean we treat homosexuals with violence? No, violence against our brothers is also biblicaly condemned.
But when we as a nation endorse homosexual unions as the law of the land, celebrate by illuminating the White House with rainbow colors, promote gay parades and fly rainbow flags over our city, we tell God that His rules are foolish and subject to rejection.
America’s entertainment industry seduces its viewers daily with role models attempting to promote LGBTQ lifestyles. Christian communities cannot endorse this type of behavior.
But yes, Rev. Brown, we still must be compassionate in a society that has gone haywire.
