Border: Innocent kids aren’t only crossers

Look south to Mexico. It’s a failed country. State boundaries mean nothing. It’s divided into areas run by drug lords.
The cartels own many of the police. They hang mutilated corpses from overpasses and hijack citizens to rape and slaughter for fun.
The drug lords would love to extend their territories into the U.S.
Yet Democrats want an open border, apparently thinking only innocent children wander across.
With no border, the corruption would ooze into our country like pus from an infected boil. Then our politicians would be targets, and people would go missing.
Walls work. Ask Israel.
The MS-13 gangs are already here, murdering people. Cartel people transport meth and fentanyl across the border, causing more deaths.
Having ICE to combat this seems quite sensible. Having sanctuary cities to defeat ICE is insane.
It’s definitely partisan. And it’s wrong if it’s just to obstruct President Trump.
