Obituaries: Any relation to Mark Twain?

Re: Obituaries/death notices. (TNT, 12/8).
When I read the correction in the death notices column about a previous day’s obituary, saying the gentleman “has not passed away at this time,” I thought of Mark Twain.
It reminded me of the great writer and humorist’s remark to a journalist, which is often misquoted: “The reports of my death have been grossly exaggerated.”
