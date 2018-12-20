Letters to the Editor

Obituaries: Any relation to Mark Twain?

By Dan Fluaitt Puyallup

December 20, 2018 04:27 PM

Re: Obituaries/death notices. (TNT, 12/8).

When I read the correction in the death notices column about a previous day’s obituary, saying the gentleman “has not passed away at this time,” I thought of Mark Twain.

It reminded me of the great writer and humorist’s remark to a journalist, which is often misquoted: “The reports of my death have been grossly exaggerated.”

  Comments  