Open borders: Our leaders are courting destruction

I was just starting to write about my anger because it appeared that President Trump was backing down on protecting our southern border.
Then the news came out that he was not going to approve a spending bill that doesn’t include that protection.
I don’t understand how anyone can object to protecting our sovereignty. Where are those who are supposed to represent the citizens of this state and the interests of our nation?
The mobs currently trying to access our nation illegally would not be there if they knew they could not succeed.
There are legal ways of coming to the U.S.
The long-term cost of open borders can best be described as the destruction of this nation. Is that what people want?
And where are our representatives in Congress?
