Education: Don’t neglect Running Start students

As a Sumner High School student in the Running Start program, I have noticed that the International Baccalaureate program receives more praise and assistance.
When a 16-year-old begins to transition into a college environment, it can be difficult. This transition should bring attention from faculty members to help students, yet I.B. seems to be a higher priority.
A teen should be praised for choosing to go to college early — in meetings, in classes, and even in teacher testimonials . But it feels as though they are deterring students from this path.
Running Start students often feel disregarded.
When you walk into my high school, there is a wall for students in the I.B. program displaying a picture of every one of them, but nothing for students who work equally hard in Running Start.
It is unfair to treat any students as though their successes aren’t on the same level. The Sumner School District must find a way to equally praise the hard work of all youth in the community.
