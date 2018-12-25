Priests: Abusers shouldn’t enjoy retirement

Re: "Priests accused of abuse won't go to Gonzaga, Jesuits say," (TNT, 12/20).
The article says that Catholic clergy members suspected of sexually abusing children in past years will go to a senior care facility in California, rather than living out their days at Gonzaga University in Spokane, as they used to.
What is wrong with this picture? Why aren't they going to prison?
The Jesuit leaders who moved the priests who were "credibly accused" of sexually abusing minors should also be incarcerated.
