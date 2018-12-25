Kindness: Family business shines brightly

Re: “Family’s thrift shop has found a home in Fern Hill,” (TNT, 12/14).
This was an outstanding story of a family working for the good of all.
If we could all learn by this example, there could be less homeless people. A kind heart is what is needed.
Caring deeply for others is what we all need to learn early in life, not in old age. We should think of other human beings as brothers and sisters all living on this earth only a short time, really, as life goes by quickly.
