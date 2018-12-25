Christmas: Remember to thank shift workers

A salute to all shift workers and their families over Christmas. They keep the world rolling over the holidays.
I’m referring to police, nurses, doctors, ambulance drivers, mill workers and all the men and women who work God-awful hours — not to mention, maintain a sleep schedule alien to every mammal on earth.
Shift workers are always reminding family and friends they may be unavailable for an invite or gathering. It’s a little difficult for those who have never worked a floating work schedule to understand.
Holidays celebrated out of whack, dinners held up, presents opened early or later than the designated calendar day. Been there done that.
I worked shift work, my wife did, too, and it found its way into the family DNA; now our adult children do it.
So, a very special Christmas to all shift workers and their families — from our family to yours.
