Transgender: Bathroom rule promotes deception

Re: “Tacoma’s gender-neutral bathroom ordinance a big deal,” (Matt Driscoll column, 11/29).
I want to support civil rights, but gender reassignment/alternate gender identification leaves me with a deep feeling of violation. It is a major deception.
I was born male. I will always be male, no matter how many surgical or chemical alterations I may choose to make. Therefore, the justice system should be protecting all citizens from the fraud of transgender identification.
Under no circumstances should anyone be allowed to legally identify as anything other than their birth gender.
We are taking political correctness to the point of absurdity. Take action now to halt this deceitfulness.
