Democrats: Quick to flout presumption of innocence

Re: “Republicans lacking in moral credibility,” (TNT letter, 12/5).
The writer actually believes it’s the Republican Party that has “lost its moral/ethical focus.” I believe the letter writer has lost his marbles.
State Sen. Ann Rivers is not a hypocrite for wanting Sen. Joe Fain to receive his due process rights. In criminal law, every person is entitled to the presumption of innocence.
The writer called Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh sexual harassers. In their hearings, there was no decisive evidence to prove those accusations. In fact, Christine Blasey Ford told three different versions of her story.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
While a Supreme Court hearing is not a criminal proceeding, a bedrock principle of Western Civilization is the presumption of innocence.
The only sexual predator while in the White House was Bill Clinton, and he was the head of the Democratic Party for almost 25 years. Can you imagine? There have been credible accusations of sexual assault and harassment against Clinton, not President Trump.
And who took campaign contributions from Harvey Weinstein knowing full well of his salacious reputation in Hollywood? Virtually all Democrats.
Anti-Trump letter writers should check their “facts” before chiming in and stop watching CNN/MSNBC 24/7.
Comments