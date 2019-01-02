Climate change: Elites push aggressive agenda

Climate change, or the claim that planet Earth is negatively heating up, is again aggressively being sold by the elites. Some people panic and feel it is the end of the human race.
President Clinton and Vice President Gore codified climate change by supporting the Kyoto Protocol in 1997. There is some evidence their motive was to seek a large tax on fossil energy.
Today, Gov. Jay Inslee, the French president and others want to take fossil fuels away from the public by implementing extreme taxation and onerous regulations. This will lead to lowering the standard of living of the middle class and poor.
There is no way to obtain scientific validly of climate change. There are only computer programs based largely on inputted guess work and projected changes of carbon dioxide levels. But C02 is only one factor in climate change.
Our earth has gone through many climate changes. Perhaps a warm Earth of the green dinosaur times is better than today’s climate. Certainly the ice ages caused by extreme volcanic activity are to be most feared.
