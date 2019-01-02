Tacoma park: Removing trees a bad idea

Re: “Safety enhancements coming to Tacoma’s Fireman’s Park,” (TNT, 12/1).
This article described visibility and safety improvements to be made at Fireman’s Park, which involve the removal of its largest trees.
Only one event, a Dec. 5 meeting, allowed for public comment. Signs on trees to be cut down direct citizens to talk with a project manager, but he was out of town when I tried to reach him.
Tacomans have not been given enough time to represent the beauty and health of the trees of this urban setting, where they are vital. They provide clean air and views of wildlife, a haven from nearby pavement and industry.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
This so called “enhancement” seems disastrous.
Comments