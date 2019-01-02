Letters to the Editor

Tacoma park: Removing trees a bad idea

By Janet Higbee-Robinson Tacoma

January 02, 2019 03:57 PM

Re: “Safety enhancements coming to Tacoma’s Fireman’s Park,” (TNT, 12/1).

This article described visibility and safety improvements to be made at Fireman’s Park, which involve the removal of its largest trees.

Only one event, a Dec. 5 meeting, allowed for public comment. Signs on trees to be cut down direct citizens to talk with a project manager, but he was out of town when I tried to reach him.

Tacomans have not been given enough time to represent the beauty and health of the trees of this urban setting, where they are vital. They provide clean air and views of wildlife, a haven from nearby pavement and industry.

This so called “enhancement” seems disastrous.

