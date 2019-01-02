Constitution: When will our growing pains end?

When will we as a nation put aside our petty differences and come together to uphold the Constitution for which our forefathers fought so bravely?
Have we not yet learned, in a course of more than 200 years, to work together to make this Constitution shine above all others?
One of America’s greatest writers, Walt Whitman, expressed these same concerns while witnessing painful years of our nation’s growth:
“The Federal Constitution is a perfect and entire thing, an edifice put together, not for the accommodation of a few persons, but for the whole human race; not for a day or a year, but for many years, perhaps a thousand, perhaps many thousand. It is the grandest piece of moral building ever constructed.” (Poetry and Prose, 1855.)
How many more centuries will it take to learn, grow, and understand how this great nation of ours should function as an indivisible entity?
