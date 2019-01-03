Letters to the Editor

Over-regulation: Trump right to curb EPA rules

By Bob Myrick Tacoma

January 03, 2019 04:26 PM

Re: “EPA targets Obama crackdown on mercury from coal power plants,” (TNT, 12/29).

I’m sad to admit I agree with the EPA reducing its regulations for toxics in the environment.

Drinking Tacoma water, eating strawberries and peanut butter, being exposed to sunshine and X-rays, and many other things are 100 times more risky than EPA’s one extra cancer case per million cleanup requirements.

EPA regulations approved by our Congress require cleanup of sites and situations that are no more dangerous than everyday exposures.

We should think about eating better and reducing alcohol and cigarette use since these account for about 85 percent of excess cancer risk.

Hopefully, the Trump administration will turn to making the Americas great again starting with homelessness, reducing world population and helping migrants stay at home.

(Myrick is a retired Tacoma Water quality manager.)

