Sidewalk safety: Scooter menace is unacceptable

The Ruston Way waterfront sidewalk has recently become more dangerous for pedestrians.
We have always had to be on the alert for speeding bicycles that should travel on the road. But now we have to contend with the scooter rental menace that the city is promoting.
Most of these vehicles are being operated by novices who weave between pedestrians, many with young children. Anyone should recognize the danger and possible severe injuries that can occur.
The powers at Metro Parks and the City of Tacoma who authorized this idea must reconsider what they have approved. They should personally be responsible for the injuries that will surely happen.
