Trump: Trying to play soldiers for suckers

Re: “Trump makes first visit to U.S. troops in harm’s way,” (TNT, 12/26).
When the president spoke to our troops in Iraq on Christmas, he told them that they had not received a raise for ten years. In fact, they’d had a raise every year in that period of time.
He told them that he was giving them a 10-percent increase for this year when the real number was much, much smaller.
I am bewildered and don’t know how to react to the president doing this.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
I have no doubt that the soldiers he was talking to knew that he was not telling the truth. I also assume that he knew they knew it.
I spent my adult life teaching my students to try to think and write with precision and integrity.
Now I feel like I’m the sucker. I guess we are just supposed to shut up and sit down.
Comments