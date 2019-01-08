Border wall: Trump ignores one key promise

I recently read an op-ed by a Fox News personality extolling the virtues of President Trump, one of them being that he always keeps his promises.
The writer goes on to encourage him to stand firm on his commitment to build a wall.
Like many at Fox News, she’s wrong of course. They tend to take the facts they like and ignore the ones they don’t.
Candidate Trump did indeed promise to build a wall but “make Mexico pay for it, trust me!” It’s been two years and no one in the Republican Party seems to be talking about Mexico anymore.
It seems the president, vice president, Freedom Caucus, Fox News and other Trump supporters don’t want to be reminded of that promise or be held accountable for it.
The real reason for the federal shutdown is the ego of Donald Trump. He puts that above all else.
