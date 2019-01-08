Border wall: What would $5 billion buy?

No matter what your opinion is about building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, $5 billion is a lot of money.
This administration campaigned on building a wall for “security.” Why should we pay for a wall, when we were told during Trump’s campaign that Mexico would pay for it?
Trump’s proposed $5 billion would pay for construction of 335 new junior high schools. In Washington, several projects in the Puget Sound area cost $4.51 billion.
This includes a six-lane State route 520 floating bridge; 77 bridge pontoons in Grays Harbor and Tacoma; improvements for the freeway between Lake Washington and Interstate 405; half of a new bridge connecting Seattle to the SR520 bridge; and mitigation of environmental impacts of these projects.
