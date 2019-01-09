Drugs: Veterans penalized for civilian mess

Can anyone tell me why military veterans are being penalized for the opioid abuse crisis that civilians caused but we have nothing to do with?
Veterans like me rely on this medication; to live without it, we don’t have a life.
President Trump made big promises to all U.S. veterans. Did he lie just to get into office on the strength of millions of veterans in this country?
I’m almost to the point where I’m sorry to be a vet.
Gregory Brian Porras, Tacoma
