Shutdown: Dictatorship of Trump not acceptable

All I can say in this contentious era is that I wish each and every party-oriented Republican and Democrat would go back to their respective offices and pull out a Merriam Webster dictionary to look up the definition of the word “dictator.”
Apparently there is no real need for all those hundreds of officials in the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government when there is only one man in charge!
Let us indeed make America Great Again but let’s apply bipartisan logic and common sense instead of the dictatorial aspirations currently being applied.
