Shutdown: ‘Master negotiator’ fails to deliver

President Trump agreed to sign a bill passed by both houses of Congress, but after he heard from his top advisers (Ann Coulter, Russ Limbaugh and other conservatives), he decided to hold Congress and the American people hostage for $5 billion for “the wall.”
I guess this is how “The Art of The Deal” works. The “master negotiator” just take his ball and goes home if he doesn’t get what he wants.
Americans are all for secure borders, but the majority are against the president’s type of wall and 75 percent are against using their tax dollars to build it
How did we go from Mexico paying for the wall to the federal government not paying its employees until the American people pay for a wall?
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Is this Trump’s version of “Promises Made - Promises Kept”?
Comments