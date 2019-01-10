Tax lid: What I really wanted for Christmas

Last summer in Steilacoom my wife and I had a chance to discuss the financially draining effect of escalating property taxes with seven other retirees, all who reside at Jubilee, a "55 and over” residential community in Lacey.
Our own real property value notice had arrived a few days before, and our tax assessment had jumped 13.58 percent in one year.
If I were still working and not retired, we probably could have absorbed the increase. However, we and those from Lacey are all living on fixed incomes. The squeeze on our pocketbooks is getting severe.
Washington retirees need a Proposition 13, like what California voters approved in 1978. Only a similar rate cap and escalation limit will prevent retirees from being forced to sell their homes.
