Orcas: Their fate interconnected with ours

Re: “Two more Orcas predicted to die in endangered group,” (TNT, 1/3).
The southern resident Orcas are starving. Like people, they are busy all the time but not finding the nourishment they need.
We should find a way to feed them and not wait for government protocols. Likewise we should try to nourish ourselves properly and rest. The energy is so aggressive and speedy on the streets these days.
Our actions and state of mind do affect the environment. What happens to the animals will happen to us.
I think the wisdom of the First Peoples should be heeded.
