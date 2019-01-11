Climate: LNG cleaner, but not clean enough

Re: “Wrongs must be righted at Tacoma LNG plant,” (TNT, 12/20).
This guest op-ed raises important questions about LNG plants. Do we need them? Is this energy source worth it, when we are faced with climate urgency?
LNG may be less carbon-polluting than, say, coal. But that is a false choice. We need clean energy, not just energy that is cleaner than coal, and we need it fast.
The recent International Panel on Climate Change Special Report on Global Warming is a call to rapid transition to achieve net zero CO2 by 2050.
We need to incentivize the transition to truly clean energy and skip the dirty fuels.
A bill to put a fee on dirty fuels has been introduced in the U.S. House and the Senate: The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
It’s just what we need to make a historic move to get us off the path to suffering and chaos. Now, it’s up to us to tell our electeds, loud and clear: We love clean energy, innovation and dividends.
