Nationalism: Secure border good for U.S. ideals

After more than a century of internationalism, the advent of nationalism is bound to be chaotic. The border wall is a nationalist issue.
Republicans are just as much democrats as the Democrats are republicans. Understanding this statement makes a citizen a good citizen.
Foreigners often do not understand it. Americans with radical philosophies do.
Attempting to export democracy, as America has since World War I, brings democracy to many people who are not republicans. Democracy works here because republican ideals are as high as democratic ideals.
This is not about money and property. It is about the anti-materialistic nature of our institutions. People who come here for economic reasons usually do not understand this unless they have been persecuted by governments.
Nationalists get the blame for Charlottesville. Antifa is ignored.
Diversity does not unite. Only democratic and republican ideals do.
Because internationalism is corrupt, America is inconsistent with its ideals. Securing the border will bring us closer to those ideals.
