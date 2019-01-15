Border wall: An insult to the American dream

The Great Wall of China didn’t work, Hadrian’s Wall didn’t work, The Maginot Line of World War II didn’t work and the Berlin Wall didn’t work.
A wall constructed to keep out the human spirit, intelligence or ingenuity doesn’t accomplish its objective.
The Trump wall, paid for by Mexico, was just one more lie for the naïve and an insult to the American Dream.
It was the wrong solution at the wrong time, a waste of American resources for an ego that only seeks to feed itself.
Wake up, America, the emperor is naked.
Comments