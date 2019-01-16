Politics: Local signs of bipartisanship give hope

In these day of extreme political polarization, it is reassuring to see that we still have electeds ready to work creatively with the other party.
Two recent examples give me hope our democracy will survive the dysfunction radiating from the White House:
Two of our state legislators, Rep. Christine Kilduff (D-University Place) and Sen. Hans Zeiger (R-Puyallup), appeared together at a Jan. 9 Tacoma City Club discussion of legislative priorities.
Clearly, they and our whole Pierce County delegation respect each other’s views and share a commitment to the well being of all citizens.
And in the other Washington, our Congressman Derek Kilmer (D-Gig Harbor) was just named chair of a new Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress.
As I understand it, committee membership will be balanced en route to congressional reforms with broad, bipartisan support.
Kilmer’s several years of investment in bipartisan bill-writing is paying off.
We’re a long ways from where we need to be, but thanks to the work of lawmakers like these, there is hope for our democracy.
Larry Seaquist, Gig Harbor
(Seaquist is a former 26th District state representative.)
