Health care: Our state must lead bold change

Re: “Inslee pushes ‘public option’ for health care,” (TNT, 1/9).
State lawmakers are correct to explore a public health insurance option that anyone can choose to buy into. For-profit health insurance has been a complete disaster.
As a nation, we spend an insane 18 percent of our GDP on health care, and yet receive the worst health outcomes in the developed world. We die sooner, have higher rates of chronic disease and a disgracefully higher rate of infant mortality.
The reason is simple: perverse incentive. When health care is wastefully expensive, it is more profitable for the private entities that provide it.
Meanwhile, there are real economic costs on top of the human suffering, and they become more unsustainable every year. Our home-grown businesses suffer significant competitive disadvantages against foreign companies that don’t have to pay these costs out-of-pocket.
Long term, a national “Medicare for all” model is clearly ideal. Until we achieve the will to accomplish this, however, it is incumbent on state governments to lead the way.
Increasing our citizens’ health care choices will decrease costs, enhance our economic competitiveness and alleviate a great deal of needless suffering.
It’s a wonderful idea that should be enacted this session.
Anders Ibsen, Tacoma
(Ibsen is a Tacoma City Council member)
Comments