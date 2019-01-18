Tax and spend: Democrats promise more of same

Our ever-increasing taxes are about to increase more. State government has received a record intake of tax revenues; still, that is not enough for Democrats who run roughshod over we the people.
Gov. Jay Inslee, in his budget proposal, wants more than $3.5 billion in new taxes. Much of that is to “fix” problems created under his watch, increasing business and occupation taxes and creating a capital gains tax.
Taxes create inflation by increasing the cost of the products and services you buy.
The Democrats’ financial strategies have been to spend, spend and tax, tax. They seem to know how to create, not fix, the problems that befall the citizens of Washington.
