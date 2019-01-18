Shutdown: Our fates interrelated with migrants

The people waiting across the U.S. border are not receiving tweets from President Trump. Federal workers are being furloughed, dismissed from jobs temporarily, as the government faces a deadlock over building a controversial wall.
Migrant workers and immigrants have been the backbone supporting the basis of our nation, providing culture, a strong work ethic and family values that contribute to our society.
I wonder as migrant workers supply foodstuff to furloughed workers in food lines how interrelated we are. And as we share this crisis, I wonder where and when will it end.
Trump’s tweets illustrate how far removed he and his policies are removed from everyday reality.
