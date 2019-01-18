Letters to the Editor

Shutdown: Our fates interrelated with migrants

By Joe Dyczkowski Tacoma

January 18, 2019 04:23 PM

The people waiting across the U.S. border are not receiving tweets from President Trump. Federal workers are being furloughed, dismissed from jobs temporarily, as the government faces a deadlock over building a controversial wall.

Migrant workers and immigrants have been the backbone supporting the basis of our nation, providing culture, a strong work ethic and family values that contribute to our society.

I wonder as migrant workers supply foodstuff to furloughed workers in food lines how interrelated we are. And as we share this crisis, I wonder where and when will it end.

Trump’s tweets illustrate how far removed he and his policies are removed from everyday reality.

