Fake news: Liberals propagate biased studies

Re: “Study: Elderly, conservatives shared more social media fakery in 2016,” (TNT, 1/10).
Articles routinely appear regarding studies which “prove” that liberals are intellectually superior to conservatives.
Such studies are reported as factual news, with no challenge to their methodology nor comment from their critics, and this article was no exception.
The crucial factor in any study of fake news sharing would be the definition of fake news — how that definition was determined, who determined it, and how researchers controlled for inherent bias .
Yet this article reports without critique that the study relied on “lists of false information sites” compiled by two “academic research” teams and by BuzzFeed — a self-proclaimed progressive website that specializes in making pop culture articles go viral.
That such an openly biased and purposely lurid website would be used by researchers to provide examples of fake news is so laughable that it invalidates whatever scant credibility such a study might have.
A story like this one is itself an example of fake news. But will any study count how many times it was shared by credulous liberals?
