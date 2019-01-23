Scooters: Rules of the road need clarifying

The city needs to require that regulations be posted on all the scooters and bicycles that are littered all over Tacoma, especially downtown and in the Stadium District.
Where are these scooters supposed to be ridden? I’ve seen them in the middle of a traffic lane, in bicycle lanes and on the sidewalks. Users and pedestrians don’t seem to know where they are to be used.
Are they allowed in the park? Today I was rushed by four scooters in Wright Park. They are a menace on the Ruston Waterfront sidewalks, also.
They are dropped all over the place, including in front of our apartment building’s front garage door.
Who is responsible if you run over one of them? Who is responsible if you trip and fall over one left in the middle of the sidewalk?
Who is responsible if you are driving and hit one who veers in front of your car? Who is responsible if a scooter runs into a pedestrian?
There don’t seem to be any rules anywhere regulating them.
I’ve written to my City Council member but have received no response.
