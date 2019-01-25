Daylight Saving Time: Let’s just have two Augusts

The Washington Legislature is talking about making Daylight Saving Time permanent here.
In the era of silly ideas, this one rises pretty close to the surface. In fact, it may have just jumped out of the water.
Permanent daylight saving equals standard time where everybody does everything an hour later, all year round. That is an hour on the clock; the sun will keep to its schedule.
Having trouble getting up in the morning? Go to bed earlier. Ben Franklin never said: Late to bed, late to rise, gets a man a really big prize.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The current system, which punishes early risers and rewards late golfers, doesn’t save a thing; it transfers light to a different time slot.
My suggestion, since nobody likes February, is to ump directly from Jan. 31 straight to March 1. (February is so short, I doubt anyone will miss it, anyway.)
Then we can have two Augusts. That would be sweet — ripe gravenstein’s, the air redolent with the scent of blackberries, beautiful sunsets behind glowing mountains, cutthroat jumping and splashing offshore.
If we are going to reside in Fantasyland, cut off from the nature of reality (and the reality of nature), then let’s do it properly.
Summertime, and the livin’ is easy.
Comments