Peninsula bond: Vote for kids and civic pride

Of course, passing the Peninsula school bond will benefit school-age children in our community. But this is an issue that goes beyond kids. It’s also a matter of civic pride.
We know that Gig Harbor is a special place to live, work and raise a family and has a cherished history. This is especially true for people who’ve lived here a long time, perhaps their whole lives, and wouldn’t think of living anywhere else.
Our schools have been an important part of that history, whether it’s on Fox Island, on the Key or in the Harbor.
Today our schools are in bad shape. They’re old, crowded and decrepit. Nearly a third of elementary students are in portables. We haven’t passed a school bond since 2003 or built a new school since 1992.
Think of how much Gig Harbor has grown and changed during that time.
There’s no question that building and renovating schools is expensive. But kicking the can down the road won’t make these problems go away.
Ultimately, these schools are our responsibility. The longer we wait, the more it will cost.
Gig Harbor is a great place. It’s worth the investment.
