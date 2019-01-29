Chambers Bay: Resort plans need more scrutiny

Re: “Seal the deal soon on Chambers Bay Resort,” (TNT editorial, 1/20).
Pierce County Council member Connie Ladenburg makes good points. An independent look at the master plan is long overdue.
Villas are mentioned, and that conjures up the image of one-story structures. That is not the case, the builder would put in multifamily housing with a minimum of four units each.
Checking to see if these new plans might be violating the copyright of golf course architect Robert Trent Jones is in order.
The pavilion/public space sounds good at first, but what is not mentioned is that the trail in front of the grill would be gone. That trail has one of the best views on the property; the public would no longer be able to access it.
The public was told from the beginning that the hotel and villas would be down the hill from the grill. Later the public finds out that’s not true; multi-family housing would go down the hill into the ninth tee.
This is a recent addition that wasn’t brought to the public’s attention and not given a chance to weigh in on it.
Let the public review the newest plans to encroach on the ninth tee.
