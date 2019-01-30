Racism: Column magnifies partisan hatred

Re: “GOP’s racism problem deeper than Steve King,” (TNT, 1/17).
I don’t know what the heck the TNT was thinking (I suspect very little) when they picked up this piece of race-baiting junk.
What can we expect next? Columns from such haters as Louis Farrakhan, David Duke, Maxine Waters, Al Sharpton and other well known race-baiters?
Columnist Dahleen Glanton thinks over 40 percent of the U.S. population are racists including blacks, Hispanics, whites and anyone else who are Republicans.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
It is the proliferation of this kind of “hate” propaganda that further divides this country, and the TNT is now officially helping broadcast it.
If you are not part of the solution to helping correct our country’s partisanship hatred, you must be part of the problem.
William Hoffecker, Gig Harbor
Comments