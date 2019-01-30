Presidential power: History should reassure us

During the lead up to the first presidential impeachment (Andrew Johnson, 1868), Sen. Thaddeus Stevens observed a limit on the chief executive’s power:
“Though the President is commander-in-chief, Congress is his commander; and, God willing, he shall obey. He and his minions shall learn that this is not a government of kings and satraps, but a government of the people, and that Congress is the people.” Stevens said in an 1867 impeachment speech.
For 2019, we can appreciate that presidential power has been confronted before, and survived.
Stefan Battin, Roy
