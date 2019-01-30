White privilege: Beware jumping to conclusions

Re: “Rushing to judgment on white-privilege narrative” (TNT, 1/23).
I often disagree with columnist Kathleen Parker, but she was spot on here.
The three-way clash in Washington, D.C. between White Catholic schoolboys, Black Hebrew Israelites and Native Americans was certainly a national embarrassment. However, Parker astutely realized the media’s coverage has been quite sloppy, and the public’s reaction somewhat reckless.
I have no idea what really happened, but that’s beside the point. The media has to be more accurate and fair at all times. The public must be more careful and rational in its judgments.
I tip my hat to Parker for her observations, and to the TNT for printing her column.
Thomas P. Hoyle, University Place
