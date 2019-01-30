White privilege: Blacks denied time to reflect

Re: “Rushing to judgment on white-privilege narrative,” (Kathleen Parker column, TNT, 1/23).
I readily admit it did not take me terribly long to determine that the smugly grinning boy standing uncomfortably close to the Native American man drumming and chanting near the Lincoln Memorial made me feel uncomfortable, and my empathy lay with the man.
My evaluation of the interaction has not changed, despite the efforts of the boy’s public-relations team, abetted by Savannah Guthrie and NBC.
But it took me longer than the 12 seconds that 12-year Tamir Rice was allowed before being fatally shot by police in Cleveland. It took me longer than the minute or so it took George Zimmerman to decide that kill Trayvon Martin.
I took more time than the last moments afforded Botham Jean after his home was invaded by a white Dallas police officer, confident in her power.
So have I rushed? Or did I wait long enough? Why is it that the privilege of waiting is one we offer nearly exclusively to white boys behaving badly?
Wren Nessle Buck, Tacoma
