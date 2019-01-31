Fossil fuels: Courage and innovation can save us

Thank you for your increasing coverage of the critical issue of the fracked liquid natural gas (LNG) plant being built without proper permits at the Port of Tacoma.
I remain concerned by the pro-industry bias in the public conversation. This project threatens our public health, and both the extraction process (fracking) and its byproducts threaten the viability of the global ecosystem that gives us life.
Humans are a species facing extinction. To continue building fossil fuel infrastructure is a suicidal waste of money.
Citizens are rising up around the globe to force their elected governments to get more radical in pursing clean-energy solutions. America instead puts tariffs on this technology.
I hope that all of our media, officials and neighbors will embrace the American spirit of innovation and collaboration and start making more noise.
Tacoma can lead the way to a green future if our leaders and media have the courage to help us birth a new paradigm.
