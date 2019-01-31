Chambers Bay: It’s more money pit than asset

Re: “Seal the deal soon on Chambers Bay Resort,” (TNT editorial, 1/20).
According to a different editorial the newspaper published last September, Chambers Bay Golf Course is an “asset” for the county. Yet this latest editorial states that the course receives an annual $930,000 subsidy from the county.
The senior counsel to Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier states: “The myth has been that Chambers Bay was paying for itself...it’s never been true.”
So what is the truth? It seems that Chambers Bay is a money pit.
The focus on the TNT’s September editorial was the closure of Fort Steilacoom Golf Course. The TNT slant was that the $400,000 needed to keep Fort Steilacoom afloat was better spent on the “jewel” of Chambers Bay.
I do not dispute that Chambers Bay is in a lovely setting, albeit out of the reach of some golfers, yet it is certainly not the monetary “asset” that the TNT portrays.
