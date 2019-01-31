Shutdown: Confederacy rises from the ashes

Through his numerous bankruptcies, Donald Trump managed to avoid paying his contractors and their employees many times while hiding behind a court.
During the recent shutdown, President Trump managed to successfully revive the South’s Confederacy by requiring “essential” government workers to work for zero pay.
That used to be called slavery. We should pay attention to what Trump believes is perfectly OK for Americans who work for him.
The fact that his party, the GOP, continues to allow this kind of terrorism against any workers should give their voters pause.
