Shutdown: Prepare for next round of bullying

America’s fever broke temporarily when President Trump announced his pride over granting a three-week break from his government shutdown. But it’s too soon to declare the country healed.
We know that Trump’s vindictiveness always kicks in at moments like this. So how can we protect our democracy against further bullying?
First, call or email congressional representatives and urge them to campaign against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s recent practice of refusing to allow a vote on a bill that Trump would not sign.
When Congress people are denied their right to override a presidential veto, the president assumes dictatorial power.
Second, we must flood Congress with letters urging that a bill be passed making government shutdowns illegal. A shutdown should never be used as an instrument with which to beat dissenters into submission.
Remember: Trump ordered children wrenched from their parents’ arms at the border to force immigration reform. He will use any tools of brutality available to get his way. We must curtail his power to freeze the government when his will is thwarted.
Last, let’s organize immediate protest rallies if Trump dares to shut the government down again. This is no time to settle back into complacency.
