Government workers: Payroll shockingly high

I was shocked to hear that a “partial” government shutdown” of 25 percent affected 880,000 federal employees. That means that we private citizens employ four times that number, or 3.52 million federal employees.
The 2016 Census lists total “business” employment at 126.7 million workers. That works out to one federal worker per every 36 taxpaying American workers.
As I have grown older, I have become increasingly curious as to what percentage of our working adult state residents are civil servants and therefore employed by private citizens.
What percentage of Washington residents are either on the “dole” (dependent on state handouts) or employees of a local, state or government entity?
Hopefully, someone with more resources and influence can answer these questions for us.
