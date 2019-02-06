Shutdown: Sometimes compromise is wrong

If we could only have compromise, the media tells us, the threat of future government shutdowns would be over and all will be well.
The most famous compromise in U.S history was known as the Missouri Compromise. It allowed slave states to be admitted to the Union.
It was followed by the Kansas-Nebraska Act, another compromise to appease the South and allow slave states to move North, which led to Civil War.
Compromise struck Thomas Jefferson’s anti-slavery language from the Declaration of Independence.
And compromise at the Constitutional Convention cursed us with continued slavery, an unrepresentative Senate and the Electoral College, forcing two unelected presidents on us in the last 16 years!
Trump’s wall is generated from the same sources for the same reasons: racism and immorality. The shutdown was not over a wall but about what our country is going to be in the future.
Can Americans “compromise” with this evil?
