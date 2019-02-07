Apartments: No tax subsidy for sky-high rents

Re: “New market-rate apartments planned near Wright Park,” (TNT, 1/14).
“Unbelievable” is the only word I can think of to describe my feelings after reading this. The Tacoma City Council just approved a property tax exemption to a company from Seattle that plans on charging $1,400 for a 390-square-foot apartment!
And I will use the word “disgusted” about this apartment complex after reading in another article that 80 to 90 percent of evictions are due to people falling behind on their rent. (”Evictions feed cycle,” TNT, 1/21).
We have a crisis of homelessness and unaffordable housing and yet the city helps facilitate a building where only the wealthy can live.
Why not give tax exemptions to a company that will build affordable housing instead of a company that will be pocketing plenty of money?
Everyone talks about wanting to do something about the homeless and yet actions in this regard speak louder than words.
