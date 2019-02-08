Letters to the Editor

Sound Transit: Give me fries over light rail

By Michael B. Magee Tacoma

February 08, 2019 04:17 PM

Re: “Burgers won’t block regional transit needs,” (TNT editorial, 1/30).

Having suffered through the indignities of the Sound Transit system, I am outraged that they want to displace the new Dick’s Drive-In in Kent.

It’s an easy choice between burgers, fries and shakes, or a transit system that will only bring light trail to Tacoma in 2030, long after I’m in the rearview mirror.

The bureaucracy that is Sound Transit is tone deaf. I hope they are drowned out by protests.

This choice is a no-brainer. Dick’s has been serving us since the 1950s. Sound Transit has never served us at all!

  Comments  